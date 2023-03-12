Viral Video Prompts Animal Cruelty Investigation In Rahway (DISTURBING)

A video that shows a man beating and choking a dog until it was nearly unconscious has prompted an investigation in Rahway.

Police did not specify the incident and said only that the mayor and law enforcement officials were taking it seriously.

The Kris Kelly Foundation — along with various other social media users — identified the man in the video as the owner of animal training and rescue facility, Bubba Luv Dogs in Rahway.

The video was initially shared by a New Jersey resident on Facebook, where it had more than 1.8K views as of Sunday.

"First time finally being caught on camera but This animal abuse is at Bubba Luv Dog training and rescue in Rahway," it reads. "It happens often and only captured once. This is horrible 😡. Please share."

Bubba's had deactivated its Facebook page as of Sunday, March 12. The company's phone went directly to voicemail when Daily Voice called on Sunday, March 12.

