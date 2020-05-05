Victim Shot Dead In Linden

A victim shot in the head and chest Tuesday morning in Linden was pronounced dead at the scene, responders said.

Authorities didn't say whether anyone was in custody or whether they'd identified a suspect immediately following the 9:30 a.m. shooting near the corner of West Baltimore Avenue and East Curtis Street.

The Union County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force was investigating, assisted by Linden police.

