U.S. Marshals Nab NJ Fugitive Accused Of Choking Relative Who Refused Sex, Killing 2nd Woman

Cecilia Levine
Photo Credit: Wikipedia U.S. Marshals

A Union County fugitive accused of choking a relative who refused sex with him and killing another in two separate incidents was arrested with help from the U.S. Marshals in New York City, authorities said.

Oliver I. Tzarax-Lopez, 20, of Elizabeth, was charged with first-degree murder, two weapons offenses, domestic violence-related aggravated assault, and strangulation, Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said in a joint release with local authorities.

Tzarax-Lopez became the target of an investigation on Aug. 1, when local police responding to an apartment on the 500 block of South Broad Street found a woman saying she was attacked and choked by him for refusing sex, Ruotolo said.

Tzarax-Lopez, who remained at large, was charged Aug. 5 in the killing of Newark's Nohora C. Agudelo, 37 -- who was found dead with blunt-force trauma to her head near East Broad and North Broad streets around 2:35 a.m., June 28, Ruotolo said.

It wasn't until Aug. 27 around noon that members of the Union County Prosecutor's Office, NYPD officials and members of the  U.S. Marshals Service arrested Tzarax-Lopez at a diner in the Murray Hill section of Manhattan, Ruotolo said.

He remains in custody in New York City pending extradition to New Jersey.

Anyone with further information aboutAgudelo’s death is still urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492 or Detective Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873.

