Union County Robotics Lab Co-Founder Charged In Years-Long Sexual Assault Of Children In Class

Valerie Musson
Christopher P. Marbaix, 59
Christopher P. Marbaix, 59 Photo Credit: Union County Prosecutor's Office

A co-founder of New Jersey’s largest robotics school was charged with sexually assaulting three children under his instruction over the course of more than two years, prosecutors said.

Christopher P. Marbaix, 59, was teaching as a co-founder of Robot Revolution on Maple Avenue in Summit when he inappropriately touched three students ages 12 to 15 outside their clothing, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Summit Police Chief Andrew Bartolotti said Thursday in a joint release.

The abuse occurred multiple times between December 2016 and September 2018, authorities said.

Marbaix was arrested Thursday morning and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, three counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact with a child.

The arrest comes as the result of a joint investigation by the Summit Police Department and the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Children seeking to learn and expand their knowledge were entrusted to this defendant,” Ruotolo said. “His alleged actions constitute a betrayal of that trust. These charges...reflect law enforcement’s shared commitment to protecting the children of Union County.”

Marbaix is scheduled to appear in Union County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about similar incidents is asked to contact Summit Police Detective Sgt. Ryan Peters at 908-273-5871.

