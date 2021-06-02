TRIBUTE: Elizabeth Community Mourns Loss Of Kevin Goldsmith, 17

Musician. Athlete. Gentleman.

This is how lifelong Elizabeth resident Kevin Goldsmith was being remembered.

Kevin died due to complications of Leukemia treatments on May 24, 2021. He was 17 years old.

More than $23,500 had been raised as of Wednesday morning on a GoFundMe in Kevin's memory, launched by his dad, Joel Goldsmith.

Kevin was a junior at Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy and planned on studying electrical engineering after high school, his obituary says.

He started playing baseball young in Elizabeth's Little League program, then area travel teams and clubs, then his school.

Kevin was previously Judoka, studying and competing at Cranford Judo & Karate Center, his obit says.

He is survived by his parents, Joel and Yvette, along with his two sisters, Kaylee and Sophie.

"Kevin fought his cancer like a true champion," Joel Goldsmith said of his son on the GoFundMe campaign.

Equally as important as financial donations for the Goldsmith family were memories of Kevin.

"Kevin walked the halls of School 27 proudly with his baseball bag hanging on his back," School 27 Family wrote on the campaign.

"He smiled bright and always greeted his friends and his teachers. He made us laugh all the time and blessed us with his musical talent often. We were lucky to have him as a part of our family."

"As a student, Kevin left a lasting impression on this educator," Nancy Siracusa wrote. "Seems like only yesterday that Kevin and I would be discussing his baseball stats or favorite rock bands of the '70s and '80s.

"I can still envision Kevin walking the halls of School #27 with a baseball bag on his shoulder. Kevin was also a huge hit when he played the guitar at our talent show rocking a new hairstyle! Kevin was a true gentlemen who was compassionate and kind. Kevin lived a life with purpose and passion!"

Funeral services were held last month, with interment was at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield.

Click here to donate to the Goldsmith family.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.