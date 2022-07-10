Teen Stabbing Suspects Lead Pursuit Across Union County In Stolen Car: Police

Three 16-year-old boys led a police pursuit in a stolen car after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Linden Friday, Oct. 7, authorities said.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on the 400 block of N. Wood Avenue, Linden police said.

The victim, of Elizabeth, was treated on scene then taken to Newark University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, as the others fled, police said.

The suspect vehicle, a black 2011 Lincoln MKS stolen out of Beechwood, led a brief pursuit into Roselle, authorities said. The vehicle stopped suddenly on the 100 block of E 10th St and the suspects ran from the scene.

An extensive search of the area was conducted, and three juvenile suspects were taken into custody: a 16-year-old boy from Elizabeth, and two 16-year-old boys from Roselle.

The incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Juvenile Aid Bureau, and anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Steve Zevlikaris at (908) 474-8520.

