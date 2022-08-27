Contact Us
Teen Boy On Stolen Motorcycle Seriously Hurt In Linden Crash

Linden police
Linden police Photo Credit: Linden PD

A 16-year-old boy riding a stolen motorcycle was seriously hurt in a Linden crash Friday, Aug. 26, authorities said.

The 2017 Kawasaki traveling north on S. Stiles Street struck a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that was making a turn onto W. Stimpson Avenue around 8:15 p.m., local police said. It was later learned that the motorcycle had been reported stolen from New York City.

One of the motorcyclists, identified as a 16-year-old Brooklyn boy, was seriously injured in the crash. He was treated on scene and taken to Newark University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

A second motorcyclist reportedly got up from the crash and ran from the scene prior to Police arrival. The occupants of the Chevrolet were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau, and anyone with information is urged to call Inv. Ryan Zaccaro at (908) 474-8505.

