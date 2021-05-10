Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Stabbing Victim Collapses In Elizabeth Police HQ, 3 Involved In Train Station Fight

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
NJ Transit, Elizabeth
NJ Transit, Elizabeth Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man who walked into the Elizabeth police station collapsed after being stabbed Sunday during an argument at an NJ Transit station, authorities said.

The man and another victim had gotten into a physical altercation with the suspect on an NJ Transit train from Newark in the evening hours, Elizabeth police spokeswoman Kelly Martins said.

When all three got off at the Broad Street, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed both men, authorities said.

He was taken to University Hospital, Martins said.

NJ Transit Police was handling the investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.