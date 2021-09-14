Speed Bump Kills North Jersey Sanitation Worker Riding On Truck, Police Say

A 74-year-old sanitation worker died after the truck he was riding on hit a speed bump and he fell off earlier this month in Scotch Plains, police announced.

Ismael Oliva was riding on the rear platform of the truck when he fell off and hit is head on the 300 block of Henry Street around 9:30 a.m. Sept. 2, local police said.

Good Samaritans had rushed outside to help the Plainfield sanitation worker when paramedics arrive. Oliva was rushed to Overlook Medical Center in Summit, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

