Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex NJ
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Bergen Ex-Con Charged With 3 Attempted Murder Counts In Shooting Outside Mother's In Wayne
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Speed Bump Kills North Jersey Sanitation Worker Riding On Truck, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Ismael Oliva
Ismael Oliva Photo Credit: Ismael Oliva Facebook photo

A 74-year-old sanitation worker died after the truck he was riding on hit a speed bump and he fell off earlier this month in Scotch Plains, police announced.

Ismael Oliva was riding on the rear platform of the truck when he fell off and hit is head on the 300 block of Henry Street around 9:30 a.m. Sept. 2, local police said.

Good Samaritans had rushed outside to help the Plainfield sanitation worker when paramedics arrive. Oliva was rushed to Overlook Medical Center in Summit, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.