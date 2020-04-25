Spectacular Route 1&9 Tanker Fire Severely Burns Trucker, Guts Home

A trucker was badly burned when his tanker burst into flames after it was struck by another vehicle Friday night at a gas station off Route 1&9 in Elizabeth, responders said.

Massive flames from the fully-involved truck fire at the BP station near Bayway Circle spread to and gutted a nearby two-family home on South Elmora Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Nine people -- three of them children -- reportedly were displaced.

The trucker was taken to Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

Two other vehicles, as well as traffic lights and wires, were destroyed or damaged in the three-alarm blaze, which was declared under control after an hour and a half.

Route 1&9 was closed in both directions, with traffic diverted through Linden and surrounding streets.

A Hazardous Materials Unit was needed to clean up what one responder called a 200-gallon fuel spill that reportedly was running off into a storm drain.

The fire severely damaged a nearby home, as well. Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE

