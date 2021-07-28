SEEN THEM? Linden Police Seek Trio Wanted In Catalytic Converter Thefts

Police in Linden are seeking three men accused of stealing several catalytic converters.

Officers responded to reports of suspicious activity on the 400 block of Roselle Street around 4 a.m. July 22, where the grey Acura MDX pictured above was spotted leaving the scene, and is believed to be involved.

Suspect No. 1 is described as a Hispanic man with short black hair and beard wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Suspect No. 2. is described as a tall, thin Hispanic man with short hair and facial hair wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and dark sneakers.

Suspect No. 3 is described as a short, heavy Hispanic man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark shorts, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information that can help identify these suspects is urged to contact Det. Juan Velarde at (908) 474- 8552 or via email to jvelarde@lpdnj.org.

Information about this incident or any other crime can also be shared anonymously via email to crimetips@lpdnj.org.

