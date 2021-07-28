Contact Us
SEEN THEM? Linden Police Seek Trio Wanted In Catalytic Converter Thefts

Police in Linden are seeking three men accused of stealing several catalytic converters. Photo Credit: Linden PD

Officers responded to reports of suspicious activity on the 400 block of Roselle Street around 4 a.m. July 22, where the grey Acura MDX pictured above was spotted leaving the scene, and is believed to be involved.

Suspect No. 1 is described as a Hispanic man with short black hair and beard wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Suspect No. 2. is described as a tall, thin Hispanic man with short hair and facial hair wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and dark sneakers.

Suspect No. 3 is described as a short, heavy Hispanic man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark shorts, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information that can help identify these suspects is urged to contact Det. Juan Velarde at (908) 474- 8552 or via email to jvelarde@lpdnj.org.

Information about this incident or any other crime can also be shared anonymously via email to crimetips@lpdnj.org.

