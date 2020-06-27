SEEN HIM? Police Say Gunman Shot Girl, 4, In Elizabeth Drive-By

A 4-year-old girl was struck in the leg by a bullet during a drive-by shooting Friday night at an Elizabeth public housing complex, responders said.

Detectives, in turn, obtained a warrant for the arrest of Terry Edmonds of Elizabeth for aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

The girl’s father told police that they were leaving the area when a gunman fired from a silver or grey Dodge Durango SUV at Mravlag Manor near the corner of Maple and Bayway avenues around 11:45 p.m.

The girl was reportedly conscious and alert when she was taken to University Hospital in Newark.

Her injury wasn’t considered life-threatening, responders said.

Edmonds fired a .22-caliber handgun, police said.

Authorities asked that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that could help catch him was responsible call Elizabeth police: (908) 558-2000.

They warned that Edmonds is armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.