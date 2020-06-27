Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: VIDEO: Watch As Banner Plane Crashes Into Ocean Off Surf City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Police Say Gunman Shot Girl, 4, In Elizabeth Drive-By

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Elizabeth police said they were searching for Terry Edmonds in connection with the shooting of a 4-year-old girl at the Mravlag Manor public housing complex.
Elizabeth police said they were searching for Terry Edmonds in connection with the shooting of a 4-year-old girl at the Mravlag Manor public housing complex. Photo Credit: RLS Media (inset) / GoogleMaps

A 4-year-old girl was struck in the leg by a bullet during a drive-by shooting Friday night at an Elizabeth public housing complex, responders said.

Detectives, in turn, obtained a warrant for the arrest of Terry Edmonds of Elizabeth for aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

The girl’s father told police that they were leaving the area when a gunman fired from a silver or grey Dodge Durango SUV at Mravlag Manor near the corner of Maple and Bayway avenues around 11:45 p.m.

The girl was reportedly conscious and alert when she was taken to University Hospital in Newark.

Her injury wasn’t considered life-threatening, responders said.

Edmonds fired a .22-caliber handgun, police said.

Authorities asked that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that could help catch him was responsible call Elizabeth police: (908) 558-2000.

They warned that Edmonds is armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.