SEEN HIM? Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Bayonne Stabbing Of Mathew Mortimer

Authorities in Hudson County are seeking a man they say stabbed 29-year-old Mathew Mortimer dead on a Bayonne street earlier this week.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Elvis Santana, 30, of Bayonne, on charges of murder and weapons offenses, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday.

Mortimer was found with multiple stab wounds in the vestibule of 1095 Avenue C just before 3:30 p.m. March 2, Suarez said.

He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 4:15 p.m. The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

A GoFundMe in memory of Mortimer had raised more than $6,200 as of Friday.

Anyone who sees Santana should not approach him, but should immediately contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201- 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Prosecutor’s Office official website.

All information will be kept confidential.

