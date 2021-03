A Rahway man who works for the Linden Public School system has been reported missing.

Brian Gooney -- a paraprofessional at Soehl Middle School -- was last seen on March 9, Rahway police said.

Anyone with information on Gooney's whereabouts is urged to call Rahway police at 732-837-2200.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.