Roselle Man Points Loaded 'Ghost Gun' At Driver In Cranford Road Rage Incident, Police Say

A 37-year-old Roselle man was in police custody after pointing a loaded, illegal firearm at another driver in a road rage incident Thursday evening, authorities in Cranford said.

Alexander Truzzolino, of Roselle, was stopped in white Ford van at Springfield Avenue and Lafayette Place, where a confrontation ensued around 8:05 p.m., Cranford police said.

There, Truzzolino flashed a firearm at the other driver, authorities said.

Sergeants D’Ambola and Stiansen immediately found the suspect vehicle and coordinated with other patrol units to conduct a felony motor vehicle stop in the area of Municipal Lot # 7 on Miln Street.

Following an on-scene investigation, D’Ambola identified Truzzolino as the sole occupant o f the van and found a "ghost gun" with 11 rounds of ammunition, Cranford police said.

Truzzolino was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters without incident for processing.

He was subsequently charged with 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, 2nd Degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and 4th Degree Possession of Large Capacity Magazine.

Truzzolino remained in the custody of Cranford police pending transfer to the Union County Jail for a detention hearing.

