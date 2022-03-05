Reward Offered In Hit-Run Route 1&9 Crash That Left 18-Year-Old Critical

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an indictment and conviction in a hit-and-run crash that left an 18-year-old man critical last week in Union County.

A dark-colored coupe or sedan was heading north on Route 1&9/W. Edgar Road, when it struck Rayan Bien-Aima, who was crossing the street at Aviation Plaza north, around 11:15 p.m. Monday, April 25, Linden Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said.

The vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Inv. Ryan Zaccaro at (908)474-8505.

"In a tragic case like this, no information is irrelevant," said Linden Police Chief David Hart. "Even the smallest piece of information can be the missing piece that helps identify the vehicle or driver involved in this crash and brings justice to Rayan and his family."

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

