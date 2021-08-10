Rahway PD Seek Man Wanted In Alleged Train Station Sex Assault

Police in Rahway are seeking the public's help in identifying a man regarding an alleged incident.

The man followed the victim home from the Rahway Train Station Monday night, and apparently committed undisclosed sexual acts, police said.

He told her his name was Kevin and offered his Instagram handle, kevin_bypass, as an offer to stop following her, police said.

Anyone with further information and can identify the male is urged to contact Det. Kevin Wronski at 732-827-2048 or kwronski@rahwaypolice.com

