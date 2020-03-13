Contact Us
Prosecutor: Plainfield Man Busted With Cocaine, $12K In Cash

A 43-year-old man was busted with more than 2.5 kilos of cocaine and more than $12,000 in cash in his Plainfield home, said authorities who charged him.

A search warrant executed March 5 at Nelson G. Hercules-Hurtado's Kensington Avenue home found 2.67 kilograms of cocaine stored in various containers and bags, Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Plainfield Police Director Lisa Burgess said in a release.

More than $12,300 in cash and several materials commonly used for the packaging and distribution of cocaine, were also recovered, authorities said.

Hercules-Hurtado was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute as well as two related third-degree drug offenses and two lesser drug offenses — convictions of which are commonly punishable by up to 20 years in state prison, authorities said.

Hercules-Hurtado was subsequently held at Union County Jail pending a first appearance and detention hearing in Superior Court.

