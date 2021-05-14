Prosecutor: Man, 21, Fatally Shot In Elizabeth

A 21-year-old man was killed in a Thursday night shooting in Elizabeth, authorities said.

Trevon A. Palin was found seriously injured on the 1000 block of Anna Street and later pronounced dead at the scene, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said Friday in a joint release with Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca and Police Director Earl Graves.

Additional details were not released.

The ongoing investigation is being led by the Union County Homicide Task Force with assistance from the Elizabeth Police Department, the Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492 or Detective Ryan Kirsh at 908-347-1420. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

