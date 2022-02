A serious crash that may have resulted in a fatality closed Route 24 in Union County early Friday morning, according to developing reports.

The crash occurred around 1:20 a.m. in Springfield. The victim was extricated and appeared to also have suffered a leg amputation, unconfirmed reports say.

The highway was closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.