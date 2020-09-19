Police: Motorcyclist Killed In Route 1 Linden Crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Linden, authorities said.

The motorcyclist was operating a 2018 Kawasaki and heading south on Route 1 when he collided with a 2004 Chevrolet van turning right onto Willow Glade Road around 2:20 p.m., Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

The motorcycle continued over a curb and struck a utility pole, the lieutenant said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was being withheld as of 6:30 p.m.

The other driver was not injured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau, and anyone with information is urged to contact Inv. John Halkias at (908) 474-8505.

