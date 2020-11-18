Police: 2 Drivers Injured In 5-Car Union County Crash

Two drivers were injured in a five-car crash in Union County Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of North Avenue East and Centennial Avenue in Cranford around 1:40 p.m., Police Detective Lieutenant Edward R. Davenport told Daily Voice.

Two of the drivers involved in the crash were hospitalized for treatment of unspecified injuries, Davenport said.

North Avenue East remained closed in both directions as of 2:30 p.m. while the Cranford Police Department Traffic Bureau and Union County Police Department continue to investigate the crash scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

