Pilot Of Home-Built Plane Burned In Crash At Linden Airport

Linden Airport
Linden Airport Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 40-year-old pilot was burned when his plane crashed while taxiing at Linden Airport over the weekend, officials said.

The home-built single-engine Sonex went up in flames around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10, the FAA said.

The pilot, a Brooklyn man, was able to get out before emergency personnel arrived, but was taken to St. Barnabas burn center with serious burns to arms and legs, fire officials said.

The plane was apparently built in 2003.

