Person Fatally Struck By Train In Union County

Cecilia Levine
A person was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train in Union County, officials said.

The male pedestrian was struck by Raritan Valley Line train 5413 near the Grant Avenue bridge in Plainfield around 8:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, NJT spokesman Jim Smith said.

The train departed Newark Penn Station at 7:59 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Raritan at 9:08 a.m.

There were no reported injuries to the 20 customers or the crew on board. Raritan Valley Line rail service was suspended in both directions between Plainfield and Dunellen but has since resumed. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes were cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT bus. New Jersey Transit police are leading the investigation.

