Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Raritan Valley Line Train

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train Saturday afternoon in Union County.

Raritan Valley Line train 5530 hit the pedestrian near Plainfield station around 6:40 p.m. near the Plainfield station, NJ Transit spokeswoman Lisa Torbic said.

None of the approximately 30 passengers on board the train were injured, Torbic said.

The train left the Raritan Station at 6:14 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Cranford at 6:54 p.m.

New Jersey Transit police were on scene leading the investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.