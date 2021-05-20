PD: Man Jumps In Rahway River After Leading Union County Chase In Stolen Car

A Newark man who led officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle and then tried running on foot through a Union County park was found hiding in the Rahway River, authorities said.

A Kenilworth officer was conducting a radar detail near Boulevard and Wilshire Drive when he spotted a 2005 Ford Econoline van speeding around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, local police said.

The officer attempted to stop the van, but the driver -- later identified as Edgardo Serranoingles, 37 -- suddenly turned north through a number of backstreets in an apparent attempt to elude police, authorities said.

Serranoingles drove through an open gate at the dead end of Wilshire Drive and onto the Flexi Van property, located on Monroe Avenue, according to police.

Serranoingles bailed on foot and ran through Union County’s Lenape and Nomahegan Park, at which point officers from Cranford, the Union County Sheriff's Office and Union County Police assisted, authorities said.

Police responded to Serranoingles' last known location at 652 Riverside Drive in Cranford.

After approximately an hour of searching in the woods officers from the CPD spotted Serranoingles in the marsh near Venetia Ave in Cranford, police said.

After being ordered out of the Rahway River Serranoingles was then taken into custody, police said.

Serranoingleswas transported back to Kenilworth headquarters and charged with eluding, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest by flight.

He was lodged at the Union County Jail pending a detention hearing.

He also was treated for a minor hand injury at Union Hospital, while a Kenilworth officer also sustained a cut to his hand during the foot chase, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.