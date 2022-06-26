PA Man, 27, Seriously Hurt In Fiery Garden State Parkway Crash

Contact Us
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A 27-year-old driver from Allentown, PA was seriously hurt in an early-morning crash on the Garden State Parkway Sunday, June 26, authorities said.

Mafer Fermin Pena was rear-ended by an Acura near mile post 137.9 on the northbound side of the highway in Cranford around 4:45 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.

The Mazda traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a tree, and the Acura subsequently caught fire.

Pena was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

