Off Duty Elizabeth EMS Supervisor Airlifted In Motorcycle Crash

An off duty EMT from Elizabeth was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on his way home from work, sources tell Daily Voice.

The victim, an EMS supervisor, was on his motorcycle when the crash occurred near the intersection of Magie Avenue and Springfield Road around 2:40 p.m., city officials and sources say.

He was airlifted from the Kean University soccer field to an area hospital, sources said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.