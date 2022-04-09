Contact Us
Union Daily Voice
NJ Mom Struck By Stray Bullet Next To 4-Year-Old Girl On Williamsburg Bridge: NYPD

Cecilia Levine
Williamsburg Bridge.
Williamsburg Bridge. Photo Credit: Praneeth Thalla - Wikipedia

A New Jersey woman was grazed by a stray bullet that flew inside of a car sitting next to a 4-year-old girl while on a bridge in New York City on Labor Day Weekend, the NYPD said.

The 21-year-old Elizabeth woman was in the back seat of the vehicle, her 24-year-old husband behind the wheel, when someone fired a shot inside of the car around 10:52 p.m. on the Williamsburg Bridge Saturday, Sept. 3, police said.

Her husband called 9-1-1 then drove her to the hospital, where she is recovering with a wound to her neck, authorities said. The incident remains under investigation.

