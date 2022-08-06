Contact Us
Union Daily Voice
Newark Man, 35, Fatally Struck By Car In Union County: Report

Valerie Musson

Union Township Police Department
Union Township Police Department Photo Credit: Township of Union NJ Police Department via Facebook

A pedestrian from Newark was fatally struck by a car in Union County, NJ.com reports.

Juan Badillo-Gonzalez, 35, was walking on Route 22 east in Union Township when he was hit around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, the outlet reports citing police.

The Newark resident succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a nearby hospital, the report says.

The incident remains under investigation.

Click here for more from NJ.com.

