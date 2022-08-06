Newark Man, 35, Fatally Struck By Car In Union County: Report

A pedestrian from Newark was fatally struck by a car in Union County, NJ.com reports.

Juan Badillo-Gonzalez, 35, was walking on Route 22 east in Union Township when he was hit around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, the outlet reports citing police.

The Newark resident succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a nearby hospital, the report says.

The incident remains under investigation.

