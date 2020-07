A transformer explosion left hundreds of people without power in Cranford Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:20 a.m. near Linden Place, with nearly 1,000 area residents without power as of 10:42 a.m., according to a PSE&G outage map.

The estimated restoration time was 1:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.