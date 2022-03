A massive fire tore through three Elizabeth homes Sunday, March 13.

The blaze at 160 Smith St. had risen to five alarms as of 4:30 p.m. At least two collapses were reported.

All city companies were operating, with mutual aid at the scene.

Twenty-two families including 70 people were displaced, ABC7 reports.

