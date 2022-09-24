Multi-Alarm Fire Rips Through Roselle Home

A three-alarm fire ripped through a Union County home Friday, Sept. 23.

The blaze on the in the 100 block of 6th Avenue in roselle is believed to have started on the first floor around 10 p.m., according to developing reports and RLS Media.

The fire apparently collapsed part of the building and extended to other structures, RLS reports. Firefighters remained at the scene for nearly two hours.

