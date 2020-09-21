Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Motorcyclist Killed In Route 1 Crash ID'd As Somerset Man

Cecilia Levine
Chris Miller, 29
Chris Miller, 29 Photo Credit: Chris Miller Facebook

A motorcyclist killed in a Linden crash over the weekend has been identified as a Somerset man, authorities said Monday.

Christopher Miller, 29, was operating a 2018 Kawasaki and heading south on Route 1 when he collided with a 2004 Chevrolet van turning right onto Willow Glade Road around 2:20 p.m. Saturday, Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

The motorcycle continued over a curb and struck a utility pole, the lieutenant said.

Miller, who also has ties to New Brunswick, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau, and anyone with information is urged to contact Inv. John Halkias at (908) 474-8505.

Miller was a member of Central Jersey Road Dawgz Motorcycle Club, who mourned his loss on social media.

