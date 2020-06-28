Motorcyclist, 35, Killed In Overnight Parkway Crash In Hillside

A 35-year-old motorcyclist from Newark was killed after he struck a guardrail on the Garden State Parkway in Hillside early Saturday morning.

Robert Marshall was heading southbound on his 2012 Kawasaki when he struck a guardrail on the lefthand side of the highway near exit 142A around 3:45 a.m., Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Marshall was ejected and pronounced dead. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation, Marchan said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.