The family of a Union County man was found dead days after being reported as missing.

David Church of Winfield had last been seen June 29 at noon, his brother Jason Church said on Facebook. David, 48, passed away, Jason said days later.

According to his obituary, David lost his battle with heroin addiction.

Click here for David Church's full obituary.

