Mechanics Rescue Jersey City Man Trapped Under Car In Linden

Mechanics from a local auto repair shop rescued a man who was struck by a car and then trapped under it Wednesday in Linden.

The 57-year-old victim was struck crossing E. Elizabeth Avenue when he was struck by a 2007 Kia SUV heading west around 9:50 a.m., Linden Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

Workers from the shop lifted the vehicle to help free the man.

He was treated on scene and transported to Newark University Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Kia, a 24-year-old Linden man, was not injured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau, and anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Inv. Ryan Zaccaro at (908) 474-8505.

