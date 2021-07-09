Contact Us
Breaking News: Baby, Grandmother Killed In South Jersey House Fire
Massive Search Under Way For NJ Boy, Mom In Purported Abduction

Cecilia Levine
Rahway's Sebastian Rios, 2, and Yasemin Uyaf, 24, were believed to have been abducted by Tyler Rios, of Highland Park, NJSP said. Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Police on Friday afternoon were attempting to rescue a woman and her 2-year-old son abducted by the boy's dad in New Jersey.

Sebastian Rios and Yasemin Uyaf, 24 -- both of Rahway -- were believed to have been abducted by Sebastian's father, Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park, New Jersey State Police said.

Sebastian Rios

Highland Park PD

The three were in Ford Fiesta with New Jersey plates S34-NVH.  State Police were tracking Rios' phone, which showed the vehicle was on Route 440 heading to Outer Bridge Crossing.

PAPD and NYPD were notified.

Rios  is 5'9" with multiple tattoos, including his child's name, on his arm. 

Anyone with information regarding the location of Tyler Rios, Yasemin Uyaf, or Sebastian Rios is asked to call the Rahway Police Department at 732-827-2200.

