A man was hospitalized after being smashed in the face with a beer bottle in Roselle early Sunday morning, police said.

The man was bleeding from his face when police arrived at Central Park Restaurant on North Wood Avenue around 2:45 a.m., RLS Media reports.

The incident was an isolated attack and the man was expected to survive, the outlet said citing police.

Further details were not immediately available.

