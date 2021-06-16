Contact Us
Man Wanted In Elizabeth Homicide Captured In Camden

James McNair
James McNair Photo Credit: Union County Prosecutor's Office

A 43-year-old Elizabeth man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last month was arrested in Camden, authorities said Wednesday.

James McNair has been charged with first-degree murder and two weapons offenses following the May 13 shooting that killed Trevon A. Palin, 21, of Scranton, PA, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said in a joint release with Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca and city Police Director Earl Graves.

McNair was criminally charged in absentia on May 24 after a follow-up investigation by the Union County Homicide Task Force identified him as a suspect, Ruotolo said.

He was taken into custody following a routine traffic stop in Camden and was allegedly found with narcotics and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

If convicted, McNair could be sentenced to life in state prison.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492 or Detective Ryan Kirsh at 908-347-1420.

