Man Dies Removing Christmas Lights In Fall From Ladder In Union County: Police

A 62-year-old man died when he fall from a ladder removing Christmas lights in Union County over the weekend, authorities said.

The man landed on a concrete walkway and hit his head outside of his Ray Avenue home in Union Township around 11:50 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, township police said.

There were apparently no witnesses at the scene, so it was unclear high how he was when he fell, police tell NJ Advance Media.

The unnamed victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

