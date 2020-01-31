Contact Us
Man Charged In Deadly Union County Stabbing

Cecilia Levine
Marcelo Ixcuna-Castro
Marcelo Ixcuna-Castro Photo Credit: Essex County Jail

A 52-year-old man has been charged in a deadly Plainfield stabbing, authorities said. 

Marcelo Ixcuna-Castro killed Jose Maria Ixcuna-Chach, 37, on the 500 block of W Front Street around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.

It was not clear how the two were related.

Ixcuna-Castro was transported to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries before being released into custody without incident. He was being held in the Essex County Jail pending a first appearance.

The investigation has been led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and the Plainfield Police Department, with assistance from the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit and the Department of Homeland Security.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sergeant Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492, Detective Michael Tambini at 908-472-401, or Plainfield Police Detective D. Alston at 908-753-3360.

