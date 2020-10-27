Linden Man, 29, Gunned Down In Broad Daylight

A 29-year-old man was killed in a Linden shooting Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Andy Rozelien, of Linden, was shot just before 4 p.m. on the 1600 block of St. Georges Avenue, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Linden Police Chief David Hart said Tuesday.

Rozelien was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, where he was pronounced dead a short while later.

This investigation is being led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and assisted by members of the Linden Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873 or Sgt. Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492; tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.