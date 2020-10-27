Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Linden Man, 29, Gunned Down In Broad Daylight

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Linden EMS
Linden EMS Photo Credit: Linden Emergency Medical Services, Inc.

A 29-year-old man was killed in a Linden shooting Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Andy Rozelien, of Linden, was shot just before 4 p.m. on the 1600 block of St. Georges Avenue, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Linden Police Chief David Hart said Tuesday.

Rozelien was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, where he was pronounced dead a short while later.

This investigation is being led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and assisted by members of the Linden Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873 or Sgt. Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492; tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.