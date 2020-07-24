Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Linden Man, 24, Charged In Drive-By Roselle Shooting 8 Months Later

Cecilia Levine
Roselle police
Roselle police Photo Credit: Roselle NJ Police

A 24-year-old man has been charged in a Roselle drive-by shooting that left two people injured last fall, authorities said Friday.

Roland Carenard, of Linden, was being held in the Union County Jail on charges linked to the Nov. 11, 2019 shooting on Morris Street during an informal vigil around 10 p.m., acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Roselle Police Chief Brian Barnes jointly announced Friday.

Two adult victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, while several shell casings and a Ford Explorer SUV used in the alleged crime were located by Roselle police at the scene, Ruotolo and Barnes said.

A joint investigation by members of the UCPO's newly-formed Intelligence-Driven Prosecution Unit and local police identified Carenard as a suspect in the shooting, authorities said 

He turned himself in without incident and was charged July 14, with aggravated assault, weapons offenses and receiving stolen property, Ruotolo and Barnes said.

“With this result, the Intelligence-Driven Prosecution Unit has again demonstrated its ability to collaborate closely with our local police agencies in tackling challenging investigations into violent crime," Ruotolo said.

Anyone with information about this matter is still being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Anthony Reimer at 908-347-2991 or Roselle Police Department Detective Ivan Romero at 908-245-9200.

