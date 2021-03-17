Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
KNOW HIM? Police Seek PT Cruiser Driver Who Beat Linden Man Unconscious In Road Rage Incident

Police in Linden are seeking the driver of a PT Cruiser who say they beat another driver unconscious in a road rage incident earlier this month.
Police in Linden are seeking the driver of a PT Cruiser who say they beat another driver unconscious in a road rage incident earlier this month. Photo Credit: Linden PD

Authorities in Linden are seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted for assaulting another driver in a road rage incident, who has been in the hospital ever since.

The suspect pulled the 50-year-old Linden man from his car on the 1900,  assaulted him, then fled in a black Chrysler PT Cruiser around 5 p.m. March 8, Linden police said.

The victim was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center, where he remains hospitalized.

The suspect is described as heavy-set white man with brown or black hair and facial hair wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Joseph Kaulfers at 908-474-8536 or via email at jkaulfers@lpdnj.org

Information about this incident or any other crime, can also be shared anonymously via email to crimetips@lpdnj.org.

