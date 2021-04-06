KNOW ANYTHING? Man Found Dead On Linden Street

Authorities are investigating after a 42-year-old man died on a Linden street Monday morning.

Police responding to the 2000 block of East Saint Georges Avenue found Bruce Edward Ham, Jr., with injuries around 2 a.m., Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Linden Police Chief David Hart jointly announced Tuesday.

Ham was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the incident was initially reported as a pedestrian crash it was unclear how Ham sustained his injuries.

Ruotolo's office did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

This investigation is being led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and assisted by members of the Linden Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and Union County Police Department.

Anyone with information on this matter is urged to contact Linden Police Department Detective Christian Ramirez at 908-474-8538 or Prosecutor’s Office Detective Charles Clement at 908-577-6489.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone to 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

