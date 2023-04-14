'I Shot Myself': Teen Suffers Unfortunate Accident Running From Cops In Hillside

"I shot myself," is what a 16-year-old boy found lying on the ground on Highland Avenue in Hillside told authorities he was running from Thursday night, April 13, police said.

The boy and a group of others were caught trying to burglarize cars on Compton Avenue, just blocks from police headquarters, and took off northbound on foot, Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi said.

During the chase, police said they heard a gunshot. As they arrived at 1527 Highland Ave., the Newark boy was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds — a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun containing illegal hollow point bullets in his waistband, Ricciardi said.

Officers said they called for EMS and began rendering first aid. Upon arrival of Hillside Fire EMS, the boy was stabilized and then taken to University Hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition, police said.

Meanwhile, officers located a second 16-year-old Newark boy who was transported to police headquarters and released to a parent pending further investigation, police said.

The boy who shot himself was charged with juvenile delinquency; resisting arrest/eluding, unlawful possession of a weapon, and unlawful possession of hollow point bullets.

