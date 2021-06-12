Hour Of Crime: Guns Seized, Stolen Cars Recovered In Linden Spree, Police Say

Linden police endured an hour of mayhem in late November resulting in the arrests of several teens for separate incidents of stolen vehicles and armed robberies, they said.

The crime spree started a little after 8 p.m. on Nov. 29, when officers found an occupied stolen car parked on E. Elizabeth Ave near Zeigler Avenue, Police Chief David Hart said.

As the officers approached the vehicle the driver, a 17-year-old male from Linden suddenly reversed and hit one of them with the door, before fleeing the scene. A second suspect, a 15-year-old male from Newark, was arrested at the scene.

Police were eventually able to track the stolen car after the suspect crashed it into a tree a few blocks away. The driver ran from the scene and officers apprehended him after a short chase. A .45 caliber airsoft gun with the orange tip removed was recovered from the vehicle.

Then, just before 8:30 p.m., Linden police responded to a 7-Eleven store located near E. Edgar Rd and Bacheller Ave on reports of an armed robbery. A male suspect entered the store, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from the cashier, according to the clerk. The clerk complied and the suspect fled the scene.

At 8:45 p.m., police were called nearby to Moe’s Southwest Grill, on reports of a second robbery. An employee there reported that a male suspected entered the store, took out a handgun, grabbed money from the register, and then fled the scene as well.

Investigators determined both robberies were committed by the same suspects and were able to track them down after a systematic search with help from the Rahway Police Department, the New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit, and Union County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

The first suspect, a 17-year-old man from Bridgeton, was located and arrested in a stolen car near West Elizabeth Ave and Jones Pl in Rahway. Detectives located and arrested the second suspect, 19-year-old Raheim Myers from East Orange, a short time later in the same area.

Juvenile complaints were filed against the 17-year-old from Linden for second-degree eluding, third-degree possession of a weapon, third-degree receiving stolen property, fourth-degree aggravated assault, and fourth-degree resisting arrest. He was detained in the Essex County Juvenile Detention Facility pending an appearance in Family Court.

In addition, juvenile complaints were filed against the 15-year-old juvenile from Newark for third-degree receiving stolen property, third-degree possession of a weapon, and related charges. He was released to his guardian pending an appearance in Family Court.

The 17-year-old juvenile from Bridgeton has been charged with first-degree robbery, second–degree and third-degree weapons charges, third-degree possession of stolen property, 2 counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault, and related charges. He was also detained in the Essex County Juvenile Detention Facility pending an appearance in Family Court.

Myers was charged with third-degree receiving stolen property. He was committed to the Essex County Jail pending an appearance in Superior Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.