HORRIFYING: NJ Neighbors Find Man Bound By Electrical Tape After Weeks Held In Captivity

One suspect was in custody and the other at large after Elizabeth neighbors discovered a Staten Island man whose ankles, neck and wrists were bound with electrical tape in a nearby apartment -- where a child was also found, authorities said.

Elizabeth police responded to an apartment complex on the 200 block of Third Street July 3, on reports of a kidnapping, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said in a joint release.

At the complex, officers found the frail and malnourished 29-year-old victim, who told authorities he'd been held captive and repeatedly assaulted for two weeks, Ruotolo said.

Dayana Juene, 22, and Denley Delice, 19, both of Elizabeth, were charged with kidnapping, child endangerment and weapons-related charges, according to Ruotolo. Juene was at large as of Friday.

A young child was also found inside of the apartment where the victim was held captive and rendered safe.

Anyone with information on this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Tokarz at 908- 527-4665 or 908-858-6152, or Elizabeth Police Department Detective Demondo at 908-558-2108.

