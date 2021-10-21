Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield


Breaking News: Thief Who Swiped 94,000 Credit Card Numbers At Michaels Stores In NJ, NY, CT, PA Sentenced
Home Invasion Sex Assault: Westfield Police Seek Armed Assailant

Cecilia Levine
Westfield home invasion sex assault
Westfield home invasion sex assault Photo Credit: Union County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities released a composite sketch of a man who they say was armed when he broke into a Westfield home and sexually assaulted a victim.

The attack occurred around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday near Forest and Longfellow Avenues, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro said.

Anyone who may know the individual above or has any information in the matter is urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Annie Coll at 908-347-2474 or Westfield Police Department Detective Betsy Savnik at 908-789-6078. 

Members of the public are strongly discouraged from approaching or confronting any individuals they believe to resemble the suspect composite, but are instead advised to contact members of law enforcement.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org; submission of tips made in this fashion that result in an indictment and conviction can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 via the Union County Crime Stoppers. 

